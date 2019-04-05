WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bowden & Green

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bowden & Green

Post a reply
Bowden & Green
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 6:50 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Fri Apr 05, 2019 6:50 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 117th / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 5244
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Just what exactly is going on with these two? I thought they was out for the first two months max but no news is forthcoming from the club on their injury progress
Re: Bowden & Green
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:25 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:25 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 71
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 18068
Sebasteeno wrote:
Just what exactly is going on with these two? I thought they was out for the first two months max but no news is forthcoming from the club on their injury progress


They literally did this today for fux sake. Knock the club when they deserve it but don't just do it ad nauseam or it makes you look like you moan for the sake of it.

Hull FC wrote:
Forwards Chris Green (achilles) and Josh Bowden (knee) are closing in on a return to action and it is hoped both may feature later this month.


http://www.hullfc.com/news/2019-04-05-ellis-in-for-salford-trip
Re: Bowden & Green
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:49 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:49 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 117th / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 5244
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
They literally did this today for fux sake. Knock the club when they deserve it but don't just do it ad nauseam or it makes you look like you moan for the sake of it.

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2019-04-05-ellis-in-for-salford-trip

Well i never saw that did i for fux sake :roll:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, fun time frankie, Paddyfc, SirStan, Wilberforce, Windy winger and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,869,9771,64177,5264,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
26-10
GOLD COAST
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
9-8
WESTS TIGERS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
8-24
WIGAN WARRIORS
Latest
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
4-10
HUDDERSFIELD
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
20-0
LONDON BRONCOS
Latest
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 12:15
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)