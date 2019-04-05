WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pat Moran on Loan to Sheffield

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Pat Moran on Loan to Sheffield

Post a reply
Pat Moran on Loan to Sheffield
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 3:06 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Fri Apr 05, 2019 3:06 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 115th / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3795
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
I wonder if this is Sheffield having a look at him with a view to a permanent move ? The news item on the Wire web site says it has been agreed for a month in order to allow Pat more game time, which is a little odd as he has played in all but one of Rochdale's games this year.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, karetaker, matt6169, mcraven, Old Man John, Saxy, Shazbaz, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,869,8351,44977,5264,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
26-10
GOLD COAST
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
9-8
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 12:15
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)