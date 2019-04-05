WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment policy

Recruitment policy
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 1:18 pm
Posted by exiledrhino on Fri Apr 05, 2019 1:18 pm
Hi everyone, new to the forum here.

Still feeling pretty disappointed with such a poor display last night, but it got me thinking about our recruitment policy. Danny mags recently said in an interview that Sir Kev had strayed away from our previous recruitment policy, and I think he's right.

We seem to only sign oversees players or other clubs cast offs. After a quick view of the different squads in Super League, there are a huge amount of ex-Leeds products around. I'd like to see us bring back some players who've grown up supporting the club under the guise of a 'unfinished business' style marketing campaign. Here's a bit of a list of some former Leeds products I've identified. I'm sure many of them would be better than what we have...

I'm sure there's a couple of mistakes on there, and may be missing a few too.

Luke Gale
Paul McShane
Alex Foster
Chris Clarkson

Jodie Broughton
Micky McIlorum

Colton Roche

Jimmy Keinhorst
Danny McGuire
Robbie Mulhern
Nick Scruton

Jay Pitts
Morgan Smith

Kyle Amor (kind of)

Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Jordan Baldwinson

Ryan Atkins

Zak Hardaker
Re: Recruitment policy
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 1:22 pm
Posted by Exeter Rhino on Fri Apr 05, 2019 1:22 pm
exiledrhino wrote:
Danny mags recently said in an interview that Sir Kev had strayed away from our previous recruitment policy, and I think he's right.


I'm pretty sure he was referring to the policy of making marquee signings.

