With Hull and Leeds at an all-time low and Wigan's form still patchy, 2019 must be presenting Warrington and Saints with the clearest run to the Grand Final that I think I've ever seen in Super League.
I appreciate that it's early in the season, but even if Wigan's 'recovery' continues, I can't see us challenging the top end of the table any time soon. Cas may take the laurels tonight, but they've hardly been great, while the Salford bubble has already (predictably, I'm sorry to say) burst, and Catalan are notoriously poor travellers.
That basically leaves Wakefield and Hull KR as the main other challengers. Both look like solid teams, so it's not impossible, but it feels distinctly unlikely (we all know what happened the last time Rovers got into a final, and I can't remember the last time Wakey managed it).
We always laugh at Wire for proclaiming each year to be theirs and then crashing and burning. I'd argue that this year it's theirs to lose. While Saints often start well and then fade, though it's difficult to see how they can fade in company like SL 2019.
Personally, I think it's going to take a sea-change in someone's form to prevent these two from contesting all the trophies this year.
