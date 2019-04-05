WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clearest run to Old Trafford I've ever seen

Posted by Cruncher on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:11 am
With Hull and Leeds at an all-time low and Wigan's form still patchy, 2019 must be presenting Warrington and Saints with the clearest run to the Grand Final that I think I've ever seen in Super League.

I appreciate that it's early in the season, but even if Wigan's 'recovery' continues, I can't see us challenging the top end of the table any time soon. Cas may take the laurels tonight, but they've hardly been great, while the Salford bubble has already (predictably, I'm sorry to say) burst, and Catalan are notoriously poor travellers.

That basically leaves Wakefield and Hull KR as the main other challengers. Both look like solid teams, so it's not impossible, but it feels distinctly unlikely (we all know what happened the last time Rovers got into a final, and I can't remember the last time Wakey managed it).

We always laugh at Wire for proclaiming each year to be theirs and then crashing and burning. I'd argue that this year it's theirs to lose. While Saints often start well and then fade, though it's difficult to see how they can fade in company like SL 2019.

Personally, I think it's going to take a sea-change in someone's form to prevent these two from contesting all the trophies this year.
Posted by Orrell Lad on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:37 am
Looks that way doesn’t it, although I’d back Saints to beat Wire in the GF. For all the adversity we’ve had so far, I still wouldn’t rule out us reaching (and even winning) the GF.

I think we are the only team to stop either of these 2 cleaning up, it’s in our DNA to be in the mix come crunch time. Tonight will be a decent indicator I reckon!
22 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Posted by CobraCraig on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:39 am
It looked a one horse race at times the last 2 seasons and neither Cas nor Saints won the grand final. It’s all about your form in the last 6/8 weeks not the first.

