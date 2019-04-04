Reputation Points: 445 Rep Position: 1st / 77,520 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am Posts: 2541
Genuine question here. After watching Leeds get totally owned by a pretty average HKR side, at what stage will Hetherington and his gang decide on no relegation this year?
Leeds have 2 more games v London, one of which is at Magic and looking at both teams run of fixtures coming up, I can genuinely see Leeds being 6 points adrift of the Cockneys by the time they visit the wedding venue in September......at present, it's looking like a two horse race for last spot, but will the SL chairmen even contemplate the loss of the biggest supported club in the country going down?
What odds will you get on a 14 team Licensed SL returning for 2020 with another "early" TV deal trumpeted as the reason?
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES????? £20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000. The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
It needs to be 16 and I'd say there is teams now available to sustain it, we could then do away with the third game an just play home and away, still not happy with the thoughts of a Canadian team in the league
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Wishful thinking Bro.
Don't worry about Leeds, their gonna resort to the school method of, giving it to the "big lad".
Two horse race, really!
Don't underestimate the Loiners, check out their relegation stats.
Leeds look bereft of ideas in attack and paper thin in defense........regardless of their recruitment/loss of players, their academy would in all probability be better. Their coaching appointment was a mistake. I never rated Mac, but he's have gotten more out of this bunch than furner......Leeds are in trouble....they have Hudds, Wakey, HKR, Salford and Castleford to play before Magic......I can see them maybe getting 2 points from that lot....I still see london 2 points ahead of them by Magic, so if they lose at Anfield, I can see the pin being pulled on relegation.
Call Me God wrote:
Leeds look bereft of ideas in attack and paper thin in defense........regardless of their recruitment/loss of players, their academy would in all probability be better. Their coaching appointment was a mistake. I never rated Mac, but he's have gotten more out of this bunch than furner......Leeds are in trouble....they have Hudds, Wakey, HKR, Salford and Castleford to play before Magic......I can see them maybe getting 2 points from that lot....I still see london 2 points ahead of them by Magic, so if they lose at Anfield, I can see the pin being pulled on relegation.
It's all about opinions I guess, but it wouldn't surprise me if they won them all, then again, very little surprises me these days.
