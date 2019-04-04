WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend and the Relegation Question.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Magic weekend and the Relegation Question.

Post a reply
Posted by Call Me God on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:02 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 445
Rep Position: 1st / 77,520
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2541
Genuine question here. After watching Leeds get totally owned by a pretty average HKR side, at what stage will Hetherington and his gang decide on no relegation this year?

Leeds have 2 more games v London, one of which is at Magic and looking at both teams run of fixtures coming up, I can genuinely see Leeds being 6 points adrift of the Cockneys by the time they visit the wedding venue in September......at present, it's looking like a two horse race for last spot, but will the SL chairmen even contemplate the loss of the biggest supported club in the country going down?

What odds will you get on a 14 team Licensed SL returning for 2020 with another "early" TV deal trumpeted as the reason?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:10 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 92
Rep Position: 44th / 77,520
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 881
Don't start Jean off again with his 14 SL dream line up of Catalan, Toulouse, Wigan, St Helens, Leeds, Castleford, London, Toronto, New York, Moscow, Ulan Bator and Alpha Centauri.
Posted by ThePrinter on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:13 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 116
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,520
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10910
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
TBF as much as ppl are going on abou mustt win games and 4 pointers. Teams still have 38/40 points available to play for, so 4/6 point gaps are naff all right now.
Last edited by ThePrinter on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Posted by snowie on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:14 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 177
Rep Position: 17th / 77,520
Quiz Score: 232
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 18835
It needs to be 16 and I'd say there is teams now available to sustain it, we could then do away with the third game an just play home and away, still not happy with the thoughts of a Canadian team in the league
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:20 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 46
Rep Position: 84th / 77,520
Quiz Score: 308
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3543
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Wishful thinking Bro.

Don't worry about Leeds, their gonna resort to the school method of, giving it to the "big lad".

Two horse race, really!

Don't underestimate the Loiners, check out their relegation stats.
The E.R.G. - The real enemies of the people.
Posted by CM Punk on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:26 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 107th / 77,520
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 7049
Location: The Midlands
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
Don't start Jean off again with his 14 SL dream line up of Catalan, Toulouse, Wigan, St Helens, Leeds, Castleford, London, Toronto, New York, Moscow, Ulan Bator and Alpha Centauri.


Don't be ridiculous...

Everyone knows there's not a chance the RFL would risk the riots if Castleford played Alpha Centauri.
Wigan RLFC
Posted by Call Me God on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:44 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 445
Rep Position: 1st / 77,520
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2541
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Wishful thinking Bro.

Don't worry about Leeds, their gonna resort to the school method of, giving it to the "big lad".

Two horse race, really!

Don't underestimate the Loiners, check out their relegation stats.

Leeds look bereft of ideas in attack and paper thin in defense........regardless of their recruitment/loss of players, their academy would in all probability be better.
Their coaching appointment was a mistake. I never rated Mac, but he's have gotten more out of this bunch than furner......Leeds are in trouble....they have Hudds, Wakey, HKR, Salford and Castleford to play before Magic......I can see them maybe getting 2 points from that lot....I still see london 2 points ahead of them by Magic, so if they lose at Anfield, I can see the pin being pulled on relegation.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:51 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 46
Rep Position: 84th / 77,520
Quiz Score: 308
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3543
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Call Me God wrote:
Leeds look bereft of ideas in attack and paper thin in defense........regardless of their recruitment/loss of players, their academy would in all probability be better.
Their coaching appointment was a mistake. I never rated Mac, but he's have gotten more out of this bunch than furner......Leeds are in trouble....they have Hudds, Wakey, HKR, Salford and Castleford to play before Magic......I can see them maybe getting 2 points from that lot....I still see london 2 points ahead of them by Magic, so if they lose at Anfield, I can see the pin being pulled on relegation.


It's all about opinions I guess, but it wouldn't surprise me if they won them all, then again, very little surprises me these days.

I really hope your right though.
The E.R.G. - The real enemies of the people.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], AS108, Bullnorthern, Call Me God, Cbr1000rr, Clearwing, CM Punk, craig hkr, dboy, Durham Giant, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, H53a, Instalamus, Irregular Hoops, JonnoTheGreat, King Street Cat, MorePlaymakersNeeded, moxi1, Pats plastic pitch, Sheldon, SirStan, Someday, Strinket, The Devil's Advocate, Upanunder, Willzay and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,869,4712,51977,5204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
36-4
BRISBANE
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL KR
45-26
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)