Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:58 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:58 pm
Well now, Brian Barwick has at last taken the hint and decided to not seek re election to his position of Chair of the RFL, Chair of SLE and Chair of RLWC 2021. Not all good news though, his chums have made him president of the RLWC 2021, so he will still have his snout in the trough.
His positions are being filled for now from within, although they say they are seeking a permanent replacement.
My hope is Ralph Rimmer follows, but that is too much to ask for.
The need is for fresh blood who will energize the sport. However my thought is that they will not look too far and appoint from within.

