Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:43 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:43 pm
rollin thunder






We have another Dean Lance on our hands, he should have gone after 10 games and we stuck with him for a season and a half this must not be allowed to go on. 10 games in and still same mistakes.
Out now before its too late, not good enough to be a head coach for us or anybody.
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:45 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:45 pm
Gotcha







Griffin in. Should have been him in first place. Has to be that type.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:49 pm
Posted by Les Norton on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:49 pm
Les Norton








There’s at least 7 players to go first plus a few off field employees too. Plus anybody involved in retention/recruitment over the last 5 or 6 years
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:49 pm
Posted by FGB on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:49 pm
FGB







SOS Shaun Wane.
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:54 pm
Posted by Homer Simpson on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:54 pm
Homer Simpson








And we kept Jason too
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:55 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:55 pm
Trebor1






rollin thunder wrote:
We have another Dean Lance on our hands, he should have gone after 10 games and we stuck with him for a season and a half this must not be allowed to go on. 10 games in and still same mistakes.
Out now before its too late, not good enough to be a head coach for us or anybody.


Agree. Furner out.
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:57 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Thu Apr 04, 2019 7:57 pm
Trebor1






The squad is poor but it's better than this tonight. And that is down to the coach
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:06 pm
Posted by Les Norton on Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:06 pm
Les Norton








Trebor1 wrote:
The squad is poor but it's better than this tonight. And that is down to the coach


I’m not so sure. Take props for example, who’ve we lost, Peacock, Leuliau, Galloway, Garbutt. Who’ve we brought in? Crosby.

McDermott should have gone a long time before he eventually did. GH has been appalling in the transfer market, Sinfield has been out of his depth so far, Lowes is still hanging around. It’s pathetic.
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:10 pm
Posted by Seth on Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:10 pm
Seth







Why the fk is JJB kept on for 60 mins!
Re: Furner out
Post Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:12 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Thu Apr 04, 2019 8:12 pm
Gotcha







Seth wrote:
Why the fk is JJB kept on for 60 mins!


It’s embarrassing.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

