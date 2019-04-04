Suffered a groin tear against Salford and is out for 3 months. Goes without saying itâ€™s a huge blow and weâ€™ll probably now have to bring in some cover.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, captaincaveman, carnegiedweller, Dunkirk Spirit, got there, JINJER, Little willy, Manuel, NEtrinity, Prince Buster, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Towns88, Trinity1315, Wakefield City, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, x43sflyer and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,868,996
|1,526
|77,520
|4,559
|SET