Hull episode of DIY SOS tonight
Last April, Nick Knowles and his team undertook a build in Hessle to help struggling father and Hull FC supporter Darren Hudson, who was devastatingly left paralysed from the waist down following a serious injury to his spinal cord.

Tragically, Darren also lost his wife just months later.

During the filming of the episode, Nick brought Darren to the Hull FC Bonus Youth Performance Centre to meet up with the club’s captain and vice-captain Danny Houghton and Scott Taylor, and to introduce him to the Hull Wheelchair Rugby League side.

Hundreds of local volunteers came together to redesign Darren’s house, making it more suitable for his personal situation.

Speaking to hullfc.com during his visit to Hull, Nick Knowles said: “This particular build has really hit the DIY SOS team hard and really touched us - rarely have we seen a family in such a tragic situation as this.

“But hundreds of people have come together to give Darren and his family the lift they need and deserve.

“We’ve come down to Hull FC to show Darren the kind of opportunities that are out there for him - he’s trying his hand at Wheelchair Rugby League and seems to have had a great time.

“Obviously with him being a big Black & White fan too, it’s been great for him to get the chance to meet Scott (Taylor) and Danny (Houghton) too.”

The episode will air on BBC One at 9pm this evening.
I don't usually watch this but I'll tune in tonight.

