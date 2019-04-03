WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Barwick

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Brian Barwick

Post a reply
Brian Barwick
Post Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:55 pm
Posted by karetaker on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:55 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 141
Rep Position: 24th / 77,519
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4972
Location: Out There.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/47800321

Wonder if he will leave behind his famous black book of contacts :lol:
Re: Brian Barwick
Post Wed Apr 03, 2019 4:37 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Wed Apr 03, 2019 4:37 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 50th / 77,519
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3675
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Will not be missed
Analysis
BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

Brian Barwick's biggest success has been leading the bid which won the right to stage the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in this country, but otherwise, he's been a mostly low-profile chairman of the Rugby Football League.

When he arrived in the post he promised to use his 'black book of contacts' to promote the game and increase the TV profile, but that doesn't seem to have been as successful as hoped.

And his lack of public visibility or statement was notable when the game was riven by division last year which led to a split between the clubs and the RFL.
Re: Brian Barwick
Post Wed Apr 03, 2019 5:16 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Wed Apr 03, 2019 5:16 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 111
Rep Position: 34th / 77,519
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3997
Location: Stuck in 1982
"I have played a central part in the governance changes and re-structuring of the game that has taken place over the past 18 months and at times it proved very challenging - and so it should have".

The guy obviously has a different perspective of his tenure than the rest of us on here and it would appear Dave Woods. As BWW states he won't be missed.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, goodways sore chops, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Shazbaz, the fucitolbladderwrack, Uncle Rico and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,868,7631,75877,5194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)