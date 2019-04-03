Will not be missed
Analysis
BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods
Brian Barwick's biggest success has been leading the bid which won the right to stage the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in this country, but otherwise, he's been a mostly low-profile chairman of the Rugby Football League.
When he arrived in the post he promised to use his 'black book of contacts' to promote the game and increase the TV profile, but that doesn't seem to have been as successful as hoped.
And his lack of public visibility or statement was notable when the game was riven by division last year which led to a split between the clubs and the RFL.