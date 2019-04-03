MGarbutt1986 wrote:
The RFL would be close to £2m better off!, We wouldn't have given the SL TV deal away to Sky, or the sponsorship to Stobart for nothing, he has a history of self serving calamity.
Stobart was the year before Barwick, IIRC.
At the end of the day this is all a bit "meh". He came in proudly showing off his "little black book" and that was as good or as interesting as it got. He hasn't exactly been helped by colleagues and stakeholders across the sport, that that goes with the territory in this sport unfortunately.
I don't think that the sport will miss him, largely because I think most of us forgot he was there in the first place.