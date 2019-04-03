WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Barwick to stand down as chair of RFL

Posted by Pemps on Wed Apr 03, 2019 2:57 pm
Pemps
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm
Pretty much as the thread title says...

https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... MfHZPM9XWE
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:06 pm
Pemps wrote:
Pretty much as the thread title says...

https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... MfHZPM9XWE

hopefully we can get someone under 50 for the role.
Posted by caslad75 on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:10 pm
Can someone tell me what’s he’s done anyway? Complete waste of money from what I can tell
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:12 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Can someone tell me what’s he’s done anyway? Complete waste of money from what I can tell

Made himself close to a million quid?
Posted by HKRYorkie on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:16 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Can someone tell me what’s he’s done anyway? Complete waste of money from what I can tell



Was thinking the same. Would we have known the difference if he'd never held the position in the first place.
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:22 pm
HKRYorkie wrote:
Was thinking the same. Would we have known the difference if he'd never held the position in the first place.

The RFL would be close to £2m better off!, We wouldn't have given the SL TV deal away to Sky, or the sponsorship to Stobart for nothing, he has a history of self serving calamity.
Posted by bramleyrhino on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:39 pm
MGarbutt1986 wrote:
The RFL would be close to £2m better off!, We wouldn't have given the SL TV deal away to Sky, or the sponsorship to Stobart for nothing, he has a history of self serving calamity.


Stobart was the year before Barwick, IIRC.

At the end of the day this is all a bit "meh". He came in proudly showing off his "little black book" and that was as good or as interesting as it got. He hasn't exactly been helped by colleagues and stakeholders across the sport, that that goes with the territory in this sport unfortunately.

I don't think that the sport will miss him, largely because I think most of us forgot he was there in the first place.
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Apr 03, 2019 3:52 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Stobart was the year before Barwick, IIRC.

At the end of the day this is all a bit "meh". He came in proudly showing off his "little black book" and that was as good or as interesting as it got. He hasn't exactly been helped by colleagues and stakeholders across the sport, that that goes with the territory in this sport unfortunately.

I don't think that the sport will miss him, largely because I think most of us forgot he was there in the first place.

Apologies if he was after the Stobart deal, I thought he had been with the RFL longer, either way, as has been said, he will not be missed.

