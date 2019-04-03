WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coventry Bears (Home) - Sunday 7 April 2019 15:00

Posted by Wanderer on Wed Apr 03, 2019 2:42 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 51565
Location: Doncaster
Having successfully negotiated two rounds of the Challenge Cup, the latter last weekend against Featherstone Lions, the Dons return to League action against the team they beat in the previous round of the Challenge Cup, Coventry Bears.

How much can be read into that 38-16 Cup victory remains to be seen. In terms of League form, both teams currently have a 2 wins, 2 losses record.

Coach Richard Horne will be afforded the opportunity to bring back dual registration players for this fixture but recent acquisitions Stefanos Bastas and Elliott Townsend staked good claims for inclusion with their performances at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Last Season: Doncaster 70 Coventry Bears 10 (Sunday 18 February 2018).
Dons Tries: Jason Tali 2, Brad England, Russ Spiers 2, Liam Harris 2, Zac Braham, Hakim Miloudi 4.
Dons Conversions: Jack Miller 3, Hakim Miloudi 8.

