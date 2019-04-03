WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Dewsbury (H)
Wed Apr 03, 2019 8:09 am
Bull Mania
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Back to the league this week. On paper you'd say Dewsbury at home is a comfortable win. Anything but IMO Dewsbury have been a bit unlucky this year. Could have had a couple more wins on the board if the bounce of the ball had gone their way. They pushed Toronto all the way and beat Featherstone at Featherstone the other week which is a huge result. Could be another uncomfortable afternoon for us as Lee Greenwood strikes me as a coach who gets his players fired up and will certainly have them fired up for this week. Dewsbury have been a bogey team for us last couple of years too (although I bet Walshaw doesn't smash our half-back while Webster's around this year) the Keighley performance could be a blessing in disguise, whilst a lot who played against Keighley won't play this week, I'd imagine Kears been cracking the whip in training and a few choice words will be ringing in the players ears.

Be a tough afternoon this but I think we'll grind the win out. That'll make it 3 on the bounce to hopefully start make winning become a habit. We've 4 league games now where all the teams are below us, so a real opportunity to move up the table. We'll have to fight for every point though.
Re: Dewsbury (H)
Wed Apr 03, 2019 8:57 am
Bullseye
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
They are certainly not pushovers. Greenwood is improving them for sure. It will be a tough game, even with our regulars back in the 17. Dewsbury have a had some mixed results and Greenwood has yet to instil that consistency in them but he’ll get there. If they play as well as they can it will be closer than many expect.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Dewsbury (H)
Wed Apr 03, 2019 9:09 am
Bullseye
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Young Leeds stars Mustapha and Trout are at Dewsbury too. I'm interested to see how they go.

Pickersgill
Evans
Oakes/Gibson
Webster
Ryan
Lilley
Wildie
Crossley
Hallas
Kirk
Farrell
Minchella
Wood

Flanagan
Green
Storton
Bustin/Oakes/Gibson/Garside
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Dewsbury (H)
Wed Apr 03, 2019 9:17 am
Nothus
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Pickersgill
DFJ
Evans
Webster
Ryan
Lilley
Wildie
Crossley
Hallas
Kirk
Storton
Farrell
Minchella

Wood
Green
Bustin
Flanagan

