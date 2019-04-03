Back to the league this week. On paper you'd say Dewsbury at home is a comfortable win. Anything but IMO Dewsbury have been a bit unlucky this year. Could have had a couple more wins on the board if the bounce of the ball had gone their way. They pushed Toronto all the way and beat Featherstone at Featherstone the other week which is a huge result. Could be another uncomfortable afternoon for us as Lee Greenwood strikes me as a coach who gets his players fired up and will certainly have them fired up for this week. Dewsbury have been a bogey team for us last couple of years too (although I bet Walshaw doesn't smash our half-back while Webster's around this year) the Keighley performance could be a blessing in disguise, whilst a lot who played against Keighley won't play this week, I'd imagine Kears been cracking the whip in training and a few choice words will be ringing in the players ears.
Be a tough afternoon this but I think we'll grind the win out. That'll make it 3 on the bounce to hopefully start make winning become a habit. We've 4 league games now where all the teams are below us, so a real opportunity to move up the table. We'll have to fight for every point though.
