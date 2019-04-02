WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Breaking news: Hamlin doping scandal

Breaking news: Hamlin doping scandal
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:15 pm
Posted by easyWire on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:15 pm
Just when you thought all the bad news at Wigan was through...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/47792490
Re: Breaking news: Hamlin doping scandal
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:22 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:22 pm
Ian Lenagan "Gabriel has requested to be closer to his family during this difficult time and we fully support this request."
