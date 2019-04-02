WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hamlin is a naughty boy

Hamlin is a naughty boy
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:11 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:11 pm
Hamlin fails drug test.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Hamlin is a naughty boy
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:13 pm
Posted by apollosghost on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:13 pm
Tell us something we don't know.
Re: Hamlin is a naughty boy
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:20 pm
Posted by JWarriors on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:20 pm
Shame as I was really starting to like him as a player.
Re: Hamlin is a naughty boy
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:22 pm
Posted by post on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:22 pm
Goodbye Gabe, on yer bike.

