Posted by Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy on Tue Apr 02, 2019 6:52 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Hamlin fails drug test.
Posted by hatty on Tue Apr 02, 2019 6:57 pm
hatty
It never rains...
Last edited by hatty on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:00 pm, edited 2 times in total.
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Posted by Wigg'n on Tue Apr 02, 2019 6:58 pm
Wigg'n
Starting to feel sorry for IL at this point.
Posted by CobraCraig on Tue Apr 02, 2019 6:59 pm
CobraCraig
FFS! This season is turning into a disaster
Posted by Azul on Tue Apr 02, 2019 6:59 pm
Azul
What a club...
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:00 pm
WARRIOR5
The stupidity. Gutted, huge fan of his.
Posted by MadDogg on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:01 pm
MadDogg
Another lie? Apparently he was ill at the weekend.

Regardless, he's let himself, his family and the club down.
Posted by apollosghost on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:09 pm
apollosghost
FFS, what a moron, IL must be pulling his hair out.
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:11 pm
Bigredwarrior
All down to him. Not the club’s fault at all. Hopefully he’ll get any support he needs but we can use the salary cap space accordingly. Shame, had potential to do well. Big opportunity for Partington or Byrne to step up.
Posted by CobraCraig on Tue Apr 02, 2019 7:25 pm
CobraCraig
Bigredwarrior wrote:
All down to him. Not the club’s fault at all. Hopefully he’ll get any support he needs but we can use the salary cap space accordingly. Shame, had potential to do well. Big opportunity for Partington or Byrne to step up.


Doubt he was on a big wage
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, bazdev, billys pineapple, chrissie, CobraCraig, dddooommm, Father Ted, Froggy, ging, goodways sore chops, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], hatty, jaws1, JonnyBroad, JWarriors, MadDogg, MattyB, Menston Rhino, morrisseyisawire, moto748, NickyKiss, Phuzzy, ploinerrhino, post, Quickening, Rhinoshaund III, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, ShortArse, SteveB46, Tricky Dicky, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, wiganermike, Wigg'n, William Melvin Hicks and 414 guests

