Magic Weekend Shirt
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:09 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:09 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Revealed this weekend. Anyone in the know?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.
Re: Magic Weekend Shirt
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:13 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:13 pm
GIANTSRL
heard its got a wildcat on it
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Magic Weekend Shirt
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:25 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Tue Apr 02, 2019 5:25 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
GIANTSRL wrote:
heard its got a wildcat on it


Heard yours has got a dead Eagle in a clam-trap with a Giant dancing over it slavering.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.

