WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Referendum

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin Brexit Referendum

Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply
Should we remain in the EU or leave the EU? Select up to 2 options

Leave immediately with no deal
0
No votes
Revoke Article 50 and remain
1
100%
Revoke Article 50 and start the Leave process again
0
No votes
Remain with the existing negotiated deal
0
No votes
Seek an extension of up to 3 months for election/renegotiations
0
No votes
Seek a much longer extension (1-2 years) for election/renegotiations
0
No votes
Extension to allow a Second Referendum - straight Leave or Remain
0
No votes
Extension to allow a Second Referendum with multiple choice options similar to above
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 1
Brexit Referendum
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:33 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:33 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 83
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 28220
Location: MACS0647-JD
Not sure why we haven't had a Referendum of worthies so here is one.

You can choose 1, 2 or up to 3 options.

As the politicians are never off the telly, you can also change your mind at any time after you've voted.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Brexit Referendum
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:38 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:38 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 362
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 29247
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Surely options 2 and 4 are the same thing? We can't remain unless we revoke A50?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brexit Referendum
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:43 pm
Posted by tigertot on Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:43 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 221
Rep Position: 14th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 308
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 16297
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
where's Joynt's voluntary tackle option?
The best things in life are not things.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Brexit Referendum
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:54 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Apr 02, 2019 3:54 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 362
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 29247
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bloody Gerry Kershaw. I bet he voted for Brexit.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Khlav Kalash, Mild Rover, Strinket, tigertot, wrencat1873 and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,868,1621,67577,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 4th Apr 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 4th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)