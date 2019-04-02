Wasnt it great to see him burn Tomkins?
If Zak has not made the England fullback position his own by the end of the year then Bennett needs sacking. Hes been one of our best performers every week in a struggling team and Lam reckons theres about 30-40% more to come from him.
