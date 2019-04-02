WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Hardaker
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 1:37 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Tue Apr 02, 2019 1:37 pm
The_Enforcer
Wasnt it great to see him burn Tomkins?

If Zak has not made the England fullback position his own by the end of the year then Bennett needs sacking. Hes been one of our best performers every week in a struggling team and Lam reckons theres about 30-40% more to come from him.
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 1:54 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Tue Apr 02, 2019 1:54 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
Free-scoring winger
I'm glad it's turned out for him he's been solid and will only get better Sam never really got near him was great to see
