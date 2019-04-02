I noticed half back Ase Boas has been named in PNG Hunters side. I presume this means he has left Featherstone.
While this is a shame as I like to see PNG players playing over here, this could be good news for the development of Callum McLelland, who needs to get a decent number of Championship games under his belt, before been thrown into Super League.
While this is a shame as I like to see PNG players playing over here, this could be good news for the development of Callum McLelland, who needs to get a decent number of Championship games under his belt, before been thrown into Super League.