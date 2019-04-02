WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Callum McLelland

Callum McLelland
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 8:41 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Apr 02, 2019 8:41 am
I noticed half back Ase Boas has been named in PNG Hunters side. I presume this means he has left Featherstone.

While this is a shame as I like to see PNG players playing over here, this could be good news for the development of Callum McLelland, who needs to get a decent number of Championship games under his belt, before been thrown into Super League.
Re: Callum McLelland
Post Tue Apr 02, 2019 8:45 am
Posted by Gotcha on Tue Apr 02, 2019 8:45 am
He left about 3 weeks back to go back home. His brother is still here.
