Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Apr 01, 2019 9:06 pm
Uncle Rico
It seems a long time since a game at the HJ but this week it's good news for 'Colin' Clare and yours truly as we will be sharing the SW40 with Winslade and his pearls of wisdom. Will our P&B heroes carry on where they left off in 'ull, will Claire carry on knitting will Colin regain his appetite for attacking free flowing rugby?

They've upset a few formbooks this season, our Cockerney opponents, how will they do this week when they visit our faraway town, will it be a case of the ice age coming or the sun zooming in for the Wire? ........you decide

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 London
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull KR v Leeds
Castleford v Wigan
Wakefield v Huddersfield
Catalans v St Helens
Salford v Hull FC
Posted by CW8 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 9:17 pm
CW8
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 38 v 12 London
c) First try (Wire player): charnley
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Charnley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull KR v Leeds Leeds by 4
Castleford v Wigan wigan by 2
Wakefield v Huddersfield wakey by 8
Catalans v St Helens saints by 8
Salford v Hull FC Hull by 2

