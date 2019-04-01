WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 9

2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 9
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:27 pm
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:27 pm
Two Saturday games this week so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:

Toulouse vs Featherstone
Toronto vs Sheffield
Bulls vs Dewsbury
Rochdale vs Halifax
York vs Swinton
Batley vs Widnes
Leigh vs Barrow

BONUS: Total number of points scored this week by teams beginning with the letter B (Bradford, Batley, Barrow)? (Points if within 10 each way.)
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:30 pm
Toulouse vs Featherstone ..................... Toulouse by 14
Toronto vs Sheffield ............................. Toronto by 24
Bulls vs Dewsbury ............................... Bulls by 14
Rochdale vs Halifax ............................. Halifax by 6
York vs Swinton .................................. York by 22
Batley vs Widnes ................................. Widnes by 30
Leigh vs Barrow ................................... Leigh by 24

BONUS: 56
Posted by kaybenbull on Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:31 pm
Toulouse by 18
Toronto by 20
Bulls by 16
Fax by 16
York by 20
Wid by 18
Leigh by 22
Bonus 36

