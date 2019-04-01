WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 5th Round Cup Draw

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 5th Round Cup Draw

Post a reply
5th Round Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:23 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:23 pm
Johnbulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 235
Featherstone at home in next round folks.
Re: 5th Round Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:26 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:26 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 79
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 5491
They need to get rid of the ridiculous seeded draw. It's just the championship clubs playing each other again (apart from a couple of SL clubs) it's boring playing same teams all time. Get the SL clubs in earlier.
Re: 5th Round Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:47 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:47 pm
Johnbulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 235
Bull Mania wrote:
They need to get rid of the ridiculous seeded draw. It's just the championship clubs playing each other again (apart from a couple of SL clubs) it's boring playing same teams all time. Get the SL clubs in earlier.

That's a fair point considering we will be coming up against the same clubs again in the 1895 Cup.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, bull on a canary, Bulls4Champs, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, kaybenbull, le penguin, Marvin Goolash, Spannerz, tackler thommo and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,8112,04777,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 4th Apr 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 4th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)