Warrington are the best defence organized team our WAKEY fans have seen this season. They are without doubt the best trained at/in two areas, fans on our forum have recognized their near perfect holding down times with also thired man on top late in/on etc. But mainly their willingness in their final ten to give away a penalty, several on the bounce of needed knowing their extra training on goal line D will see them through. These tactics are not illegal but are frustrating to watch. Just be aware of what's to come when you play/watch them. However I do like their general play & speed of play.