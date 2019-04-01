WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dubious tactics !

Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:20 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:20 pm
Warrington are the best defence organized team our WAKEY fans have seen this season. They are without doubt the best trained at/in two areas, fans on our forum have recognized their near perfect holding down times with also thired man on top late in/on etc. But mainly their willingness in their final ten to give away a penalty, several on the bounce of needed knowing their extra training on goal line D will see them through. These tactics are not illegal but are frustrating to watch. Just be aware of what's to come when you play/watch them. However I do like their general play & speed of play.
Re: Dubious tactics !
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:25 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:25 pm
TrinTrin wrote:
Too much time on yer hands, :oops:
Re: Dubious tactics !
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:33 pm
Posted by Willzay on Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:33 pm
