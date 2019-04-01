WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cup Draw

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Cup Draw

Post a reply
Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:18 pm
Posted by Halifax1989 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:18 pm
Halifax1989 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 114th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 381
Home to London. Surely the worst possible draw. Defeat and minimal attendance.
Re: Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:26 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:26 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 93rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 2116
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Wow Doom & Gloom already !!
Re: Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:44 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:44 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 108th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 326
Location: Walton, Wakefield
He who dares win, Rodney!
Re: Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:45 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Mon Apr 01, 2019 6:45 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 156
Rep Position: 19th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12546
Location: blackpool tower circus
I would gladly swap Fax, we have HKR away, at least you are at the Shay.We face a big good hiding.
Re: Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:00 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:00 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 66
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 3143
Location: Shuddersfield
Possibly a tv match?
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Cup Draw
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:09 pm
Posted by Norman Bates on Mon Apr 01, 2019 7:09 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 101st / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3377
Location: Fax Vegas
Is this round in tv or is it still red button?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bramley Dog, chris_smith, GaryC, Halifax1989, Hudd-Shay, Norman Bates, Uptonfax and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,8112,04777,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 4th Apr 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 4th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)