won 3 from our last 4 now, finally got a settled spine of the team who will keep improving
beat the wildcats 3 times last season so lets hope for more, we know its their cup final every time they pay us and measure their season of success on finishing above the giants.
not sure if we will see any new faces from the injury list.... would like to see clough back to give english a rest.
