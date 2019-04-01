WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wildcats (a)

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Wildcats (a)

Post a reply
Wildcats (a)
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:08 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:08 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 87
Rep Position: 50th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14982
Location: Huddersfield
won 3 from our last 4 now, finally got a settled spine of the team who will keep improving

beat the wildcats 3 times last season so lets hope for more, we know its their cup final every time they pay us and measure their season of success on finishing above the giants.

not sure if we will see any new faces from the injury list.... would like to see clough back to give english a rest.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Wildcats (a)
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:38 pm
Posted by wakefield1990 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:38 pm
wakefield1990 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 118th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 142
Should be a good game to be fair. You guys have picked up some momentum. Few injuries both sides of the fence but shouldn’t stop it being a decent spectacle.

Just hope to see more than your usual 50 fans this time round...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: eric35, Mr Dog, wakefield1990 and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,6871,95077,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 4th Apr 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 4th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)