Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:38 pm
Posted by Bobtownrhino on Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:38 pm
So when do we find out if McShane &/or Myler get cited?
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:02 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Mon Apr 01, 2019 4:02 pm
Bobtownrhino wrote:
So when do we find out if McShane &/or Myler get cited?


Myler misses 1 game, McShane faces a grade D charge (3-5 games).
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)

