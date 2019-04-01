We signed Thompson,Bienek,Levy and Langree to thicken the squad this season.
Radford has admitted it was a mistake to play Savelio on Friday as it was too early for him and playing Thompson in the centre left him short of middles.
So what i dont understand is if he knew that then why not play Levy or Bienek or even give Langtree a run.
Its obvious they were not even considered as they played for the reserves the previous night.
If he only considers them Championship or league 1 quality as Langtree and Levy are playing now for Doncaster then why sign them in the first place?
Washbrook could have also been called up to play second row and move Manu into the middle.
Seems a strange thing to say when we are not short of middles.We have reserve middles but seemingly not considered good enough by Radford.
