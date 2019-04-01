WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Back up reserve players

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Back up reserve players

Post a reply
Back up reserve players
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:08 pm
Posted by bonaire on Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:08 pm
bonaire Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 74
Rep Position: 56th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2712
We signed Thompson,Bienek,Levy and Langree to thicken the squad this season.
Radford has admitted it was a mistake to play Savelio on Friday as it was too early for him and playing Thompson in the centre left him short of middles.
So what i dont understand is if he knew that then why not play Levy or Bienek or even give Langtree a run.
Its obvious they were not even considered as they played for the reserves the previous night.
If he only considers them Championship or league 1 quality as Langtree and Levy are playing now for Doncaster then why sign them in the first place?
Washbrook could have also been called up to play second row and move Manu into the middle.
Seems a strange thing to say when we are not short of middles.We have reserve middles but seemingly not considered good enough by Radford.
Re: Back up reserve players
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:32 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Mon Apr 01, 2019 3:32 pm
Riderofthepalehorse User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 51
Rep Position: 78th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 471
Location: Kingston upon Hull
Langtree deserves a go.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, DABHAND, edinburgh yorkie, FC Callum, fosdyke99, hansoloishere, Homenaway, hs98, Lang Park, leslie boyd, Opinion from the Shed, paintman, Riderofthepalehorse, Rocknrolla69er, rover 2000, scarrie, SirStan, the artist, Tinkerman23, Windy winger and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,6871,95077,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 4th Apr 09:50
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 4th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 5th Apr 08:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 5th Apr 09:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 5th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sat 6th Apr 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
Sat 6th Apr 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
Sat 6th Apr 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)