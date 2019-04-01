Big game for us on Friday, will show us where we are at in terms of Lamâ€™s tactics and how good we are, with McShane banned and Cas recent form this game is certainly winnable, can see our team being something like
Hardaker
Manfredi
Sarginson
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Sammut
Bullock
Tommy
Navarette
Isa
Greenwood
Lockers
Flower
Hamlin
Bryne/Partington
Shorrocks
