A meeting between the top bosses of Wigan, St. Helens, Warrington and Leeds has agreed on the need to restore licencing by 2021. The idea is to guarantee the presence of not only Catalans and London, but also Toronto, Toulouse. Ottawa and perhaps New York in Super League by 2022. The Chairmen and CEO believe that this is an important moment in the history of the game, and that the presence of the expansion clubs from France and north America will enhance the value of the 2022 TV contract, which will be be negotiated in 2021. Although Hull FC, Hull KR, Catalans and London were not represented at the meeting, it is understood that the four clubs' Chairmen have been informed and have given the thumbs up to the plan. This means that, given the weight of these major clubs in Super League it will almost certainly become Super League policy. The clubs that could suffer under this licencing plan are Wakefield, Salford, and perhaps Castleford and Huddersfield, although the latter's modern stadium will be a big factor in its fate, as will Castleford's strong fan base.