Who should Kear put at FB?

Pickersgill
0
No votes
Ryan
0
No votes
Stephenson
1
50%
Another
1
50%
 
Total votes : 2
Full-Back
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 9:49 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Apr 01, 2019 9:49 am
Thought it might be worth opening a new thread. As stated on the Keighley topic, Full-Back appears to be a problem for us. Pickersgill looks shot of confidence. Him being hauled off yesterday won't improve that or shows that Kear has faith in him I wasn't convinced by Ryan either, not because of his mistakes which can happen, but our attack looked really stunted yesterday and I thought he struggled to draw the defence in coming into the line. It then takes our best attacking threat away with him being at FB which was noticeable yesterday (think he would have finished one of the long balls over the top had he been on the wing yesterday)

So does Kear stick with Pickersgill and hope he gets his confidence back and starts improving and get Ryan back on the wing. Put Ryan at FB, but lose a massive attacking option on the wing? Or does he take a punt on Stephenson, who is young but a natural FB?

Signing someone is out of the question at the moment with Easter coming up.
Re: Full-Back
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 10:16 am
Posted by Bulliac on Mon Apr 01, 2019 10:16 am
This is a re-building season with few expectations so I see little point in making, what I'd have to describe as a 'panic signing'. We're comfortably mid table and have a few players shortly to come back from injury and we have a few people who can play FB, with Ryan and Pickers probably the two most likely at this stage. Personally, I think Ryan has the attributes to make a good fist of it but he obviously needs time to 'bed in'. I'm far from sure we really have money to spend, in an area where we're admittedly only average but hardly desperate.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

