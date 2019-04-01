Thought it might be worth opening a new thread. As stated on the Keighley topic, Full-Back appears to be a problem for us. Pickersgill looks shot of confidence. Him being hauled off yesterday won't improve that or shows that Kear has faith in him I wasn't convinced by Ryan either, not because of his mistakes which can happen, but our attack looked really stunted yesterday and I thought he struggled to draw the defence in coming into the line. It then takes our best attacking threat away with him being at FB which was noticeable yesterday (think he would have finished one of the long balls over the top had he been on the wing yesterday)
So does Kear stick with Pickersgill and hope he gets his confidence back and starts improving and get Ryan back on the wing. Put Ryan at FB, but lose a massive attacking option on the wing? Or does he take a punt on Stephenson, who is young but a natural FB?
Signing someone is out of the question at the moment with Easter coming up.