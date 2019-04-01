WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL Press release

RFL Press release
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:09 am
Posted by the artist on Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:09 am
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6412
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
the rfl have put in place a new innovative procedure for the 2020 season, so innovative that it has remained a secret. however the Mole's younger brother has uncovered the plans and they can now be revealed. hopefully this will pass the stringent rules on this forum

the proposals revolve around round 18.in the week prior to this round there will be a window where teams can trade points. for example if team b is facing relegation, they can approach team a who might be 6 points clear at the top and ask for 2 points. it is up to team a to decided whether to sell and at what price. meanwhile team c who is safe in mid table may also interject and offer 2 points to team b, also at a price, but could undercut team a's offer. team d might need 2 points to close the gap on team a, so could buy from team f team g and team h, though team i might be only a couple of points behind team d so could well tell them to get stuffed. team c would probably not be interested either. however if team c has a local hatred for team j who are only a couple of points from the drop, then they could sell their points to team b in the hope that they could relegate team j. teams k and l might decide to sit it out or might just trade with each other for the hell of it

teams can only trade 4 points in one or, at most, two transactions, and cannot sell or buy more than once from the same team. teams in administration of course cannot participate in the sales. the RFL at first were looking at a points auction, but considered it unworkable.

the RFL believe this idea will alleviate any boring meaningless matches in the last few weeks of the season possibly giving all teams something to play for, as well as spicing up the title and drop races. it also would get some cash moving round the clubs at what might be financially a difficult time of the season. it is not clear how the salary cap would work in respect to this new procedure, but a spokesman said, it can't be any more complicated than it already is.

it is believed that the clubs will be meeting to discuss the plans around 12.00 today april 1st
The referee's indecision is final
Re: RFL Press release
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:11 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:11 am
My Mate Ronnie
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:20 am
Posts: 276
Happy April Fools Day .
Re: RFL Press release
Post Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:17 am
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Mon Apr 01, 2019 8:17 am
MGarbutt1986
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts: 426
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Happy April Fools Day .

indeed, and a pretty pathetic attempt it was too!

