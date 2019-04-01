The sun is out and a win under our belt, what more do we need.
Enjoyed yesterdays game, a lot.
Two commited and skilfull teams - crap ref for both tbf.
Hampshire - far better suited to FB at the moment, no desire to see him at HB - must be one of the best ball handlers in SL with a couple of astonishing catches under pressure.
BJB and Lyne, not much in attack but a great defensive effort.
Bad luck Bill you were let down by the ref and the linesman, Arundal getting better.
Brough and Miller, again not that much in attack but game management top notch.
S/R usually our best feature but not as good IMO this time with the exception of PP who had his best game this year in what looked like a license to roam.
This lad King, what a find, really hard working and direct. Good stint from all the front rowers tbh. Fifita though clearly the star and I'll say it again THE BEST PROP IN SL end of.
Finally Woody, just a little dynamo, would imho be the biggest loss if injured as he just gets us moving as does Dave.
TJ huge loss but ignoring the nonesence of our resident expert from Cheshire is it possible that these injuries can vary in severity and healing time? I ask more out of hope and because I'm not an expert. Also my lad who has also suffered the same injury seemed amazed as to just how mobile Tom looked at half time so for those who hope for the best and don't revel in others misfortunes fingers crossed that he is on the quickest possible road to recovery.
All in all I'm happy at where we are, all done with very little luck on our side so far - our turn will hopefully come.
Yes, a great day was had by all at Belle Vue and nice to see us in 4th spot. Lots of positives to take from the game although my heart was racing a bit with 15 minutes to go as their tails were up after 2 quick scores. King was my stand out player of the day, I thought he played a blinder. I had such doubts about Broughy re joining us but I am so pleased to have been proved wrong, that kick for Miller was just pure class.
The sun is out and a win under our belt, what more do we need.
Enjoyed yesterdays game, a lot.
Two commited and skilfull teams - crap ref for both tbf.
Hampshire - far better suited to FB at the moment, no desire to see him at HB - must be one of the best ball handlers in SL with a couple of astonishing catches under pressure.
BJB and Lyne, not much in attack but a great defensive effort.
Bad luck Bill you were let down by the ref and the linesman, Arundal getting better.
Brough and Miller, again not that much in attack but game management top notch.
S/R usually our best feature but not as good IMO this time with the exception of PP who had his best game this year in what looked like a license to roam.
This lad King, what a find, really hard working and direct. Good stint from all the front rowers tbh. Fifita though clearly the star and I'll say it again THE BEST PROP IN SL end of.
Finally Woody, just a little dynamo, would imho be the biggest loss if injured as he just gets us moving as does Dave.
TJ huge loss but ignoring the nonesence of our resident expert from Cheshire is it possible that these injuries can vary in severity and healing time? I ask more out of hope and because I'm not an expert. Also my lad who has also suffered the same injury seemed amazed as to just how mobile Tom looked at half time so for those who hope for the best and don't revel in others misfortunes fingers crossed that he is on the quickest possible road to recovery.
All in all I'm happy at where we are, all done with very little luck on our side so far - our turn will hopefully come.
That's a fair summation Vasty. I'll just add Arona who was his usual solid reliable self and JC who again put some big hits in and growing in confidence!
Reputation Points: 42 Rep Position: 87th / 77,516 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm Posts: 1202
vastman wrote:
The sun is out and a win under our belt, what more do we need.
Enjoyed yesterdays game, a lot.
Two commited and skilfull teams - crap ref for both tbf.
Hampshire - far better suited to FB at the moment, no desire to see him at HB - must be one of the best ball handlers in SL with a couple of astonishing catches under pressure.
BJB and Lyne, not much in attack but a great defensive effort.
Bad luck Bill you were let down by the ref and the linesman, Arundal getting better.
Brough and Miller, again not that much in attack but game management top notch.
S/R usually our best feature but not as good IMO this time with the exception of PP who had his best game this year in what looked like a license to roam.
This lad King, what a find, really hard working and direct. Good stint from all the front rowers tbh. Fifita though clearly the star and I'll say it again THE BEST PROP IN SL end of.
Finally Woody, just a little dynamo, would imho be the biggest loss if injured as he just gets us moving as does Dave.
TJ huge loss but ignoring the nonesence of our resident expert from Cheshire is it possible that these injuries can vary in severity and healing time? I ask more out of hope and because I'm not an expert. Also my lad who has also suffered the same injury seemed amazed as to just how mobile Tom looked at half time so for those who hope for the best and don't revel in others misfortunes fingers crossed that he is on the quickest possible road to recovery.
All in all I'm happy at where we are, all done with very little luck on our side so far - our turn will hopefully come.
Its time for you to grow up vastmam! Or get a life.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.