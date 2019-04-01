This week's results (reminder that predictions this year are for score at 80 minutes)
Week 8
Leeds 20 Castleford 20 (21-20 GP) - DRAW
Hull FC 12 Warrington 63 - Warrington by 51
St Helens 36 Hull KR 24 - St Helens by 12
London 26 Huddersfield 38 - Huddersfield by 12
Wakefield 33 Salford 22 - Wakefield by 11
Wigan 42 Catalans 0 - Wigan by 42
This week's scores
7 Mattyhobson6
5 ALAW, Bigdave1904, BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino,
Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
4 Clearwing, Dave1612, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, JMT, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris
3 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties, LJ54, Tigertot
2 Dozy, Rotherhamrhino
Overall table
41 ALAW, FoxyRhino
40 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
39 BRK, KingRoss11
38 Deanos Rhinos
37 Biff Tannen, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy
36 Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back
34 Bigdave1904, Jamie101
33 Finglas, Sarahgrhino
32 Mattyhobson6, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
31 Clearwing, Dozy, Rhino-Mark
30 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Tigertot, Xykojen
29 JMT, Rhino46
28 Carisma HFC, LJ54
27 Frosties
23 Loiner81
20 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull KR (HKR) v Leeds (LEE)
Castleford (CAS) v Wigan (WIG)
Wakefield (WAK) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v London (LON)
Catalans (CAT) v St Helens (STH)
Salford (SAL) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck
Week 8
Leeds 20 Castleford 20 (21-20 GP) - DRAW
Hull FC 12 Warrington 63 - Warrington by 51
St Helens 36 Hull KR 24 - St Helens by 12
London 26 Huddersfield 38 - Huddersfield by 12
Wakefield 33 Salford 22 - Wakefield by 11
Wigan 42 Catalans 0 - Wigan by 42
This week's scores
7 Mattyhobson6
5 ALAW, Bigdave1904, BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino,
Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
4 Clearwing, Dave1612, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, JMT, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris
3 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties, LJ54, Tigertot
2 Dozy, Rotherhamrhino
Overall table
41 ALAW, FoxyRhino
40 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
39 BRK, KingRoss11
38 Deanos Rhinos
37 Biff Tannen, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy
36 Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back
34 Bigdave1904, Jamie101
33 Finglas, Sarahgrhino
32 Mattyhobson6, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
31 Clearwing, Dozy, Rhino-Mark
30 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Tigertot, Xykojen
29 JMT, Rhino46
28 Carisma HFC, LJ54
27 Frosties
23 Loiner81
20 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull KR (HKR) v Leeds (LEE)
Castleford (CAS) v Wigan (WIG)
Wakefield (WAK) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v London (LON)
Catalans (CAT) v St Helens (STH)
Salford (SAL) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck