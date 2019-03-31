WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Board index Super League London Broncos Warrington

Post a reply
Warrington
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:28 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:28 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 445
Rep Position: 1st / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2528
Is there a case for resting a few troops for this one and getting set for the 4 pointer at home to Catalans?
Wire, Catalans, Huddersfield and Salford....we need 4 points from these games or we will be in the drop spot at the half way point......Wigan seem to have turned the corner, our first half v Huddersfield will have boosted their cause, so I would be targeting Catalan as a key game.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Warrington
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 9:38 pm
Posted by jbuzza on Sun Mar 31, 2019 9:38 pm
jbuzza User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 120th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 09, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 3727
Location: Twickenham
Call Me God wrote:
Is there a case for resting a few troops for this one and getting set for the 4 pointer at home to Catalans?


Absolutely.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: crashmon, gardener, jbuzza, northernbloke, SRV and 76 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,3431,90677,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
8-22
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
28-20
GOLD COAST
 Full Time  
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE L.
6-46
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
CC2019
KEIGHLEY
12-14
BRADFORD BULLS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
42-0
CATALAN DRAGONS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
26-38
HUDDERSFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
33-22
SALFORD
 Full Time  
CC2019
OLDHAM
14-54
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
CC2019
BARROW RAIDERS
16-32
YORK
 Full Time  
CC2019
HUNSLET
24-28
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
CC2019
SHEFFIELD
12-34
LEIGH
 Full Time  
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
32-6
WEST HULL
 Full Time  
CC2019
BATLEY BULLDOGS
62-6
CASTLEFORD LOCK LANE
 Full Time  
CC2019
WHITEHAVEN
21-22
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
21-20
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)