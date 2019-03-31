This guy should have had a WAKEY shirt on today, he seriously was that far off side ! The ref never pulled him or spoke to him ! Even Hicks running the touch line was useless ! he spent most of the match off side to a fine art, in the 2nd half when we took a penalty goal it was ridiculas, the whole of the Salford side was told by the ref to get on the line but he was belligerent & refused to do it properly !
Yes we won but his spoiling tactics frustrated our play, the game has rules & is a spectator sport.
