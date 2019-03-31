WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kris welham.

Kris welham.
Sun Mar 31, 2019 7:58 pm
TrinTrin on Sun Mar 31, 2019 7:58 pm
This guy should have had a WAKEY shirt on today, he seriously was that far off side ! The ref never pulled him or spoke to him ! Even Hicks running the touch line was useless ! he spent most of the match off side to a fine art, in the 2nd half when we took a penalty goal it was ridiculas, the whole of the Salford side was told by the ref to get on the line but he was belligerent & refused to do it properly !
Yes we won but his spoiling tactics frustrated our play, the game has rules & is a spectator sport.
Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:10 pm
wakefield1990 on Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:10 pm
It’s not often I moan about offside as it’s a fine line but today there were some blatant offside defence.

Although the ref didnt make any meaningful mistakes I thought his general reffing was below par for super league. Too often these days the younger refs often lose the control of the game when it’s getting ‘tough’. I’m certainly not a ref basher as they have a difficult enough gig as it is.

