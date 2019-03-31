WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League position

Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 7:13 pm
Posted by nohalfbacks on Sun Mar 31, 2019 7:13 pm
IGNORE

Despite such a poor start to the season, by Wigan's usual standard, if Zak had kicked the touchline goal against Hull then Wigan would now be sitting in 4th place. It just shows what fine margins there are.
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:06 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:06 pm
IGNORE

More than happy that is the position Wakefield now hold.

However you are quite right, fine margins win games.

This division is really competitive at the moment.
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:14 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sun Mar 31, 2019 8:14 pm
IGNORE

Makes it worse knowing he did kick it!

