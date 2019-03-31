WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Salford away

Post a reply
Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:08 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:08 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 88
Rep Position: 49th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 26312
Location: West Yorkshire
Big game coming up next weekend. In the hypothetical scenario we win at Salford we'd go 5th. And if Huddersfield beat Wakefield we'd be Top 4? Clearly all other permutations are more likely, but still.. :lol:

A long turnaround, so hopefully one or more of Shaul, Connor, Naulago, Talanoa, Bowden or Green could be back. Anyone heard injury status on these?

COYH :)
Re: Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:38 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:38 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 114th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 5232
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
The clubs mouth piece is back and in fine voice :CRAZY:

Both teams are turd - could go anyway
Re: Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:50 pm
Posted by Bombed Out on Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:50 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 110th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 746
The positive spin is sickly.
Even with those players back it would not detract from how bad we are.
We are not the only team with injuries but you'd think we were reading that.
Re: Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:58 pm
Posted by scarrie on Sun Mar 31, 2019 4:58 pm
scarrie User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 109th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3598
Location: Hull
Would you rather wallow in misery and recrimination or actually look forward to the next game?

Leaving aside whatever issues we have as a club.

Salford don't look great at the moment so anything could happen in this game. You'd hope we come back with a response from that horror show so a win wouldn't surprise me.
We're getting into the predicted time frame for Bowden, Green and Connor so hopefully some welcome reinforcement.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
Re: Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 5:11 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Mar 31, 2019 5:11 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 88
Rep Position: 49th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 26312
Location: West Yorkshire
scarrie wrote:
Would you rather wallow in misery and recrimination or actually look forward to the next game?

Leaving aside whatever issues we have as a club.

Salford don't look great at the moment so anything could happen in this game. You'd hope we come back with a response from that horror show so a win wouldn't surprise me.
We're getting into the predicted time frame for Bowden, Green and Connor so hopefully some welcome reinforcement.


I was thinking that, although Bowden and Green were due back end of March so whether they are being saved for a difficult Easter period I don't know. Biggest miss amongst those injured for me is Shaul. Getting him back given his great form early doors would also allow Griffin to revert to centre so a double benefit. Let's hope we can regather and get a few troops back. Catalans were hammered today as well so the next couple are important.
Re: Salford away
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 5:16 pm
Posted by scarrie on Sun Mar 31, 2019 5:16 pm
scarrie User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 109th / 77,516
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3598
Location: Hull
Both games look winnable with the available players provided we actually apply ourselves. Any returnees however are very welcome.
I agree about Shaul, fullback and hooker are the positions where we don't really have any proven cover.
Our attitude is by far the most important factor however.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, dull nickname, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, fun time frankie, hull fc mad, Plum Bob, Riderofthepalehorse, scarrie, themightynortherner, weaver93 and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,867,1882,26777,5164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
8-22
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
28-20
GOLD COAST
 Full Time  
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE L.
6-46
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
CC2019
KEIGHLEY
12-14
BRADFORD BULLS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
42-0
CATALAN DRAGONS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
26-38
HUDDERSFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
33-22
SALFORD
 Full Time  
CC2019
OLDHAM
14-54
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
CC2019
BARROW RAIDERS
16-32
YORK
 Full Time  
CC2019
HUNSLET
24-28
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
CC2019
SHEFFIELD
12-34
LEIGH
 Full Time  
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
32-6
WEST HULL
 Full Time  
CC2019
BATLEY BULLDOGS
62-6
CASTLEFORD LOCK LANE
 Full Time  
CC2019
WHITEHAVEN
21-22
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
21-20
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)