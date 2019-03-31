Big game coming up next weekend. In the hypothetical scenario we win at Salford we'd go 5th. And if Huddersfield beat Wakefield we'd be Top 4? Clearly all other permutations are more likely, but still..
A long turnaround, so hopefully one or more of Shaul, Connor, Naulago, Talanoa, Bowden or Green could be back. Anyone heard injury status on these?
COYH
