Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 12:33 pm
Posted by Homer Simpson on Sun Mar 31, 2019 12:33 pm
So with the draw soon upon us. I was just looking at the up coming fixtures.

Knowing our luck and the way things always happen, we will draw Hull KR, so that's 3 games in 24 days against them.

Would really fancy Keighley or Northern at home though.

What would your ideal opponents be ?
