Simon Oxby
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 10:31 am
Posted by Dbvada on Sun Mar 31, 2019 10:31 am
I see that Simon, having quit as a director, was reappointed on 28th March. Whilst its always nice to have a true fan on the BOD does anyone know what is going on, I thought he hadn't time to be a director?
Re: Simon Oxby
Post Sun Mar 31, 2019 10:56 am
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Sun Mar 31, 2019 10:56 am
Not got a clue what is going on there and it all seems a bit jobs for the boys.

On a side note it must be gaulling for for Dbvada that he tried so hard to get involved only to now see directorships getting thrown around like confetti. :wink:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

