GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 2:44 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 2:44 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
First score to Thatto Heath 6-0
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 2:56 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 2:56 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Should have been 10-0, but for a poor pass to left winger with line at his mercy.
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:00 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:00 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
10-0 to Thatto Heath, conversion missed 29 minutes gone.
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:03 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:03 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Try for Crusaders 10-4, conversion missed.
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:16 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:16 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
HT 10-4 to Thatto Heath
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:39 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 3:39 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
16-4 to Thatto Heath
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:06 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:06 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Try, Crusaders. 16-14 kick to come.
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:07 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:07 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Conversion missed!
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:10 pm
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:10 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
I thoroughly enjoyed that, well done Thatto Heath.
Re: GAME ON Thatto Heath V NW Crusaders
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:10 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Mar 30, 2019 4:10 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Full time Thatto Heath win 16-14.
Enjoyable game, that.

