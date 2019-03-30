WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jason Clark

Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 11:17 am
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Sat Mar 30, 2019 11:17 am
Heres the original post from when he signed,
http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php? ... 57&start=0

I went looking for it as I couldn't recall much being said when it was announced, other than a lebron doing him down, typically.

I have to say, austin is getting all the plaudits and rightly so, but Clark is a silent workhorse, were using him as a middle/prop and I think his addition has given us a nice set of 4 props which weve not had over the last 3 or 4 years.

chilly is getting back to his best since hes not getting flogged to death every game.

