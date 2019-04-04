Offy wrote:
Let's see the division on here about Lee Radford
Trying to get this thing to work is almost as frustrating as watching FC.
Unfortunately he’s taken this club as far as he can. Poor recruitment has done him. We’re simply not good enough. You could retain only about 18 of the first team squad but it’s going to cost Adam a shed load to build another team and he’s already said in programme notes, he’s looking for investors. We’re going nowhere, fast.
Get used to mediocrity or worse because if things stay the same, we’re heading for the dog fight of relegation and our mental strength will not be up to it.