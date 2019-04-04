WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay or Sack

Keep or Sack

Poll runs till Thu Apr 04, 2019 9:21 am

Sack Radford
1
50%
Keep Radford
1
50%
 
Total votes : 2
Stay or Sack
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:21 am
Posted by Offy on Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:21 am
Offy
IGNORE

Let's see the division on here about Lee Radford
Re: Stay or Sack
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:41 am
Posted by Armavinit on Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:41 am
Armavinit
Offy wrote:
Let's see the division on here about Lee Radford

Trying to get this thing to work is almost as frustrating as watching FC.
Unfortunately he’s taken this club as far as he can. Poor recruitment has done him. We’re simply not good enough. You could retain only about 18 of the first team squad but it’s going to cost Adam a shed load to build another team and he’s already said in programme notes, he’s looking for investors. We’re going nowhere, fast.
Get used to mediocrity or worse because if things stay the same, we’re heading for the dog fight of relegation and our mental strength will not be up to it.
Re: Stay or Sack
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:43 am
Posted by Sebasteeno on Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:43 am
Sebasteeno
wont let me vote
Re: Stay or Sack
Post Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:47 am
Posted by Offy on Sat Mar 30, 2019 9:47 am
Offy
Not sure why, 2 voted already
