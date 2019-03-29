WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radford out

Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:47 pm
HFC Boy
Taken us from contenders in 2016 to this sh**te.
Who advised him on our recruitment for 2019 ?
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:49 pm
giddyupoldfella
He made us contenders, he didn't take us away from it. A crazy injury list did.
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:53 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
The problem is I just can't see an end to it. I think if we played like that half a dozen games in a row he would still be in the job.
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:55 pm
fun time frankie
giddyupoldfella wrote:
He made us contenders, he didn't take us away from it. A crazy injury list did.

Stop with injury excuse every club has periods of bad runs of injuries it’s part and parcel of the game now
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:55 pm
HFC Boy
His recruitment policy for this year did !!
Asked Ellis to play again. Then signed Savelio . That shows he got it wrong!!
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:57 pm
Mrs Barista
giddyupoldfella wrote:
He made us contenders, he didn't take us away from it. A crazy injury list did.

Stop it. Doesn't fit the one-dimensional narrative. :lol:
Re: Radford out
Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:58 pm
giddyupoldfella
Are we in the top 5 as of tonight?

That just shows the expectation you have of this great coach, you know deep down we have a good en'

