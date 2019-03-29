WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leadership

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leadership

Post a reply
Leadership
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:17 pm
Posted by pmarrow on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:17 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 108th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5630
Location: Hull
Some big record defeats coming under Houghtons watch, think its time he stood down as captain. He set the tone for tonight in the opening set with a woeful kick on the 4th tackle, not what you need from your captain in a big game.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete
Re: Leadership
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:23 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:23 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 51
Rep Position: 79th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 5512
Said all along he his not a captain, good player but not a captain, after there tries it was silence behind the sticks, give it to tag
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Leadership
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:30 pm
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:30 pm
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 49
Rep Position: 81st / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2528
Location: United Kingdom
Taylor is the Captain elect and should be from here on in
I have lost interest

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, bellyboy, Bombed Out, bonaire, Captain Hook, cheekydiddles, Chris71, cocker, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, fcthefuture, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, fun time frankie, gary numan, GeoffRoebuck, giddyupoldfella, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hasbag, HFC Boy, hull2524, Johnbulls, JonnoTheGreat, Kevin Turvey, Marcus's Bicycle, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, moxi1, Mr Snoodle, Mr. Zucchini Head, Offy, Old Man John, oldmanbarlow, Paddyfc, paperboy, Plum Bob, pmarrow, RichM, Rocknrolla69er, rodney_trotter, rover 2000, scarrie, shauney, SirStan, stew, Tarquin Fuego, the artist, Walter Neff, weighman, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, Windy winger and 636 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,866,5811,99577,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
17-10
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
18-32
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
12-63
WARRINGTON
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
36-24
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)