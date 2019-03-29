WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't blame it on......

Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:08 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:08 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
The tactics, don't blame it on Lee Radford, Don't blame it on injuries


Blame it on Miloudi.


Feel for this kid. Made a scapegoat again by Radford. After tonight I am in the Radford has to go camp. Anyone else??
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:12 pm
Posted by scarrie on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:12 pm
scarrie User avatar
What did he say?
I couldn't stand the rambling morons so switched Humberside off.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:13 pm
Posted by pmarrow on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:13 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Times up for me now.

Think he is a good coach but this whole situation is above his ability to turn around. Recruitment is poor and a massive overhaul is needed.
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:16 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:16 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
scarrie wrote:
What did he say?
I couldn't stand the rambling morons so switched Humberside off.


No interviews, they listened to nonsense from callers instead
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:17 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:17 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
The tactics, don't blame it on Lee Radford, Don't blame it on injuries


Blame it on Miloudi.


Feel for this kid. Made a scapegoat again by Radford. After tonight I am in the Radford has to go camp. Anyone else??


I don't know if Radford made any comments about him afterwards (I aren't interested in anything he has to say anymore) but I thought it was pathetic moving him onto the wing. One spilt kick (probably should have been a Wire knock on anyway) and one time letting the ball bounce and he gets hooked. At least he was trying to make things happen in attack. He did a number of good things imo. I could write down all the things that were wrong tonight and the list would be like war and peace before I got to Miloudi.
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:18 pm
Posted by Isaiah on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:18 pm
Isaiah User avatar
I don't often slag a coach on this forum, but 'yes' Radford (and most of the coaching staff) need to go.
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:19 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:19 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't know if Radford made any comments about him afterwards (I aren't interested in anything he has to say anymore) but I thought it was pathetic moving him onto the wing. One spilt kick (probably should have been a Wire knock on anyway) and one time letting the ball bounce and he gets hooked. At least he was trying to make things happen in attack. He did a number of good things imo. I could write down all the things that were wrong tonight and the list would be like war and peace before I got to Miloudi.


Exactly the reason for this thread. He has his favourites that's for sure, shame Abdull was the only one who stood up and said it to him.


Lee Radford: "If that's what the top of the tree looks like then we've got a lot of work to do. We were second in every department."

Asked what he said at HT he responded: "I was going to ring Chezzy (Chris Chester) and see what he said last week."

Out of his depth, time to go
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:22 pm
Posted by Isaiah on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:22 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't know if Radford made any comments about him afterwards (I aren't interested in anything he has to say anymore) but I thought it was pathetic moving him onto the wing. One spilt kick (probably should have been a Wire knock on anyway) and one time letting the ball bounce and he gets hooked. At least he was trying to make things happen in attack. He did a number of good things imo. I could write down all the things that were wrong tonight and the list would be like war and peace before I got to Miloudi.


Miloudi made a couple of errors, but he was one of the very few who showed a bit of passion and desire
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:24 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:24 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Exactly the reason for this thread. He has his favourites that's for sure, shame Abdull was the only one who stood up and said it to him.


Lee Radford: "If that's what the top of the tree looks like then we've got a lot of work to do. We were second in every department."

Asked what he said at HT he responded: "I was going to ring Chezzy (Chris Chester) and see what he said last week."

Out of his depth, time to go


As I said earlier, I have no interest in what he has to say anymore. If he isn't finding an excuse or criticising the fans he is making light of the situation.

He has already had longer than he should have had in reality. Times up.
Re: Don't blame it on......
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:26 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Fri Mar 29, 2019 10:26 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Radford got lucky with Tonys recruitment. Once that started dismantling or ageing weve gone down the pan. I may be delusional but i think weve got a top five squad at present but have a bottom two coaching team. The rest of SL know this - I just wish our owner would too
