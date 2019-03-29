Reputation Points: 53 Rep Position: 77th / 77,512 Quiz Score: 8 Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm Posts: 11322
Wilde 3 wrote:
The tactics, don't blame it on Lee Radford, Don't blame it on injuries
Blame it on Miloudi.
Feel for this kid. Made a scapegoat again by Radford. After tonight I am in the Radford has to go camp. Anyone else??
I don't know if Radford made any comments about him afterwards (I aren't interested in anything he has to say anymore) but I thought it was pathetic moving him onto the wing. One spilt kick (probably should have been a Wire knock on anyway) and one time letting the ball bounce and he gets hooked. At least he was trying to make things happen in attack. He did a number of good things imo. I could write down all the things that were wrong tonight and the list would be like war and peace before I got to Miloudi.
Exactly the reason for this thread. He has his favourites that's for sure, shame Abdull was the only one who stood up and said it to him.
Lee Radford: "If that's what the top of the tree looks like then we've got a lot of work to do. We were second in every department."
Asked what he said at HT he responded: "I was going to ring Chezzy (Chris Chester) and see what he said last week."
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Miloudi made a couple of errors, but he was one of the very few who showed a bit of passion and desire
Miloudi made a couple of errors, but he was one of the very few who showed a bit of passion and desire
Radford got lucky with Tonys recruitment. Once that started dismantling or ageing weve gone down the pan. I may be delusional but i think weve got a top five squad at present but have a bottom two coaching team. The rest of SL know this - I just wish our owner would too
