WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonightâ€™s game v Hull

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonightâ€™s game v Hull

Post a reply
Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:47 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:47 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
So if LW is right which he mostly is itâ€™s same team as last week.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:55 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:55 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
Warrington

Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Toby King, Jake Mamo, Josh Charnley, Blake Austin, Declan Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Joe Philbin

Subs: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jason Clark, Lama Tasi, Harvey Livett
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:56 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:56 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
Wow well off the mark today Mr LW
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:58 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:58 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
Atkins and Walker miss out,if Tasi does not do something special tonight he as got to be dropped.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:00 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:00 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 77
Rep Position: 54th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3667
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
karetaker wrote:
Wow well off the mark today Mr LW

Not quite Duckie standard yet.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:01 pm
Posted by Jack Napier on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:01 pm
Jack Napier Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:32 pm
Posts: 1
Wanting to get Lineham and Mamo to sign their extensions? Seems like he's finding a way for them both to get game time.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:04 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:04 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Not quite Duckie standard yet.


Lol wonâ€™t even come close to that.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:06 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:06 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 138
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,512
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Out There.
Jack Napier wrote:
Wanting to get Lineham and Mamo to sign their extensions? Seems like he's finding a way for them both to get game time.


Iâ€™d be very surprised if Mamo didnâ€™t extend,not sure about Lineham especially with the rumours that have popped up from time to time.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:09 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:09 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 88
Rep Position: 47th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 840
Wonder who will play centre out of Charnley, Mamo & Lineham?
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Hull
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:14 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Mar 29, 2019 7:14 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 77
Rep Position: 54th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3667
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
Wonder who will play centre out of Charnley, Mamo & Lineham?


Image
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, craig hkr, easyWire, Jack Napier, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, Refnom95, Saint_Claire, Smiffy27, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,866,3731,35677,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
17-10
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
18-32
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)