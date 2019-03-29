Natalie Woolford.
Most of you will recognise the surname but do you know the person?
A Former coach herself and radio presenter, who has been around rugby league all her life and spent most of her adult life living the life of an "assistant coach"' due to her marriage to Giants head coach Simon, Natalie has led an interesting life herself!
Come along and hear her story, how she grew up in a RL family and how her life has revolved around the game.
The evening is FREE for HGSA members and £1 for non members.
7.15 for a 7.30 start please.
Hope to see you all there!
#HGSAsavethedate
