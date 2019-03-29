WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Williams

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Williams

Post a reply
Williams
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 4:09 pm
Posted by warrior1872 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 4:09 pm
warrior1872 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri May 25, 2012 4:14 pm
Posts: 184
Location: smelly warrington unfortunately
I've just watched the Canberra game and in the commentary they announced that Williams has signed for next year,why don't we get an announcement from the club instead of off the bloody commentators :CRAZY:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anglesey Warrior, apollosghost, Cbr1000rr, ChrisA, DaveO, endoman, Fujiman, Grimmy, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, ksm1701, LesG, nathancroucher, NickyKiss, The Riddler, The Whiffy Kipper, warrior1872, William Melvin Hicks and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,866,2831,67177,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
17-10
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
18-32
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)