WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Holroyd

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Tom Holroyd

Post a reply
Tom Holroyd
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 3:34 pm
Posted by malcadele on Fri Mar 29, 2019 3:34 pm
malcadele Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 125th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2016 7:19 am
Posts: 114
Did not look put of place last night,what was his injury?
Re: Tom Holroyd
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 3:39 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Fri Mar 29, 2019 3:39 pm
Trebor1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 112th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 342
Looked an excellent prospect. Big lad for his age. Thought it was an excellent outing. Ankle injury I believe but nothing serious
Re: Tom Holroyd
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 4:07 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Fri Mar 29, 2019 4:07 pm
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 147
Rep Position: 19th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 3014
He looked very good, its very very hard in the modern game to step into super league at 18, even those once a generation player like Morley and Burgess would find it harder to step straight in now.
hope he does not get a ban or myler or even mcshane from lasts nights game mcshane penalty is enough we want some rough n tumble in the game.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRK, CartHorse1984, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, flipper, Gotcha, jetblack74, Jrrhino, KaeruJim, Large Paws, malcadele, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, mattsrhinos1978, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, Riderofthepalehorse, Seth, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,866,2831,67177,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
17-10
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
18-32
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)