He looked very good, its very very hard in the modern game to step into super league at 18, even those once a generation player like Morley and Burgess would find it harder to step straight in now.
hope he does not get a ban or myler or even mcshane from lasts nights game mcshane penalty is enough we want some rough n tumble in the game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BRK, CartHorse1984, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, flipper, Gotcha, jetblack74, Jrrhino, KaeruJim, Large Paws, malcadele, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, mattsrhinos1978, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, Riderofthepalehorse, Seth, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 271 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,866,283
|1,671
|77,512
|4,559
|SET